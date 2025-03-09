Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Up 1.9% – Here’s Why

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $110.40 and last traded at $109.64. Approximately 5,349,352 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 14,913,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.05 and a 200 day moving average of $113.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

