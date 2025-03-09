Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Stock Price Up 7% – What’s Next?

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) shares rose 7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.94. Approximately 498,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,094,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XPRO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Expro Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

In related news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $205,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,971.59. This trade represents a 35.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jardon acquired 45,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.91 per share, for a total transaction of $493,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,113.34. This trade represents a 15.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expro Group by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,125,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,736,000 after buying an additional 2,426,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expro Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,236,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,646,000 after buying an additional 260,914 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Expro Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,754,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,283,000 after buying an additional 728,836 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Expro Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,376,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,573,000 after buying an additional 436,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Expro Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,206,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,461,000 after buying an additional 1,027,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

