Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 36,486 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,911 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,486 shares during the quarter. LSI Industries makes up approximately 0.9% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.90% of LSI Industries worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYTS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the third quarter valued at about $3,682,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 145,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 21.2% in the third quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 34,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 24.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.37. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $524.52 million, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). LSI Industries had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.47%. Equities research analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

