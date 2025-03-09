Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,863 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 773,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $586,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 48.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 16.9% during the third quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 150,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the third quarter worth about $35,322,000.

In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 6,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $392,786.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,578.36. This represents a 5.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $1,310,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,912,553.60. The trade was a 4.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,957 shares of company stock worth $42,859,028. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $74.89 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.81.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $104.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.31 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INSM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

