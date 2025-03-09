Eric Richard Remer Sells 8,688 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 8,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $82,622.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,716,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,385,151.30. This trade represents a 0.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,406 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $100,417.90.
- On Thursday, February 20th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,012 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $84,766.96.
- On Tuesday, February 18th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,026 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $76,864.44.
- On Thursday, February 13th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,720 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $94,176.00.
- On Tuesday, February 11th, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,856 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $149,783.36.
- On Thursday, February 6th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $113,344.00.
- On Tuesday, February 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,507 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $75,445.35.
- On Thursday, January 30th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,942 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $112,264.92.
- On Tuesday, January 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,761 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $92,516.16.
- On Thursday, January 23rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,552 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $87,315.92.
EverCommerce Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $9.46 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $12.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on EVCM
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.
About EverCommerce
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than EverCommerce
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.