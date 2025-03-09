Enterprise Financial Services Corp Takes $215,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.31.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.2 %

OKE opened at $89.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.37. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.23 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.69%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

