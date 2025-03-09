Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 27 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 195,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $70,228,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 114,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,366,000 after acquiring an additional 40,784 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,829,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.15.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $379.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $144.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

