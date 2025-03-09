Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $638,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,149 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Argentarii LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,213,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,179,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $659,962,000 after purchasing an additional 248,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $273.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 52-week low of $214.51 and a 52-week high of $326.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $305.44 and a 200 day moving average of $287.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.04. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

In related news, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 9,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.17, for a total value of $3,027,327.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,795. This represents a 41.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 15,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.94, for a total value of $4,765,295.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,492,492.04. The trade was a 38.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on American Express from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Express from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on American Express from $325.00 to $309.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.38.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

