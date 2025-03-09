Enterprise Financial Services Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Enzi Wealth increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,248 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $891.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $950.26 and a 200-day moving average of $841.52. The firm has a market cap of $381.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $1,064.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total transaction of $2,835,138.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $978.41, for a total transaction of $9,784,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,611,311.31. The trade was a 73.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.