Enterprise Financial Services Corp Buys 88 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Citigroup upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $156.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.73. The stock has a market cap of $275.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 70.37%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

