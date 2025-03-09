Enterprise Financial Services Corp Acquires 3,031 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 6.0% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.35.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $154.44 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $141.51 and a one year high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.80 and its 200 day moving average is $160.86. The firm has a market cap of $211.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.