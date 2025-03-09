Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.87 and traded as low as $9.51. Energy Services of America shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 261,564 shares changing hands.
Energy Services of America Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88.
Energy Services of America Company Profile
Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.
