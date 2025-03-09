Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Acquired by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 216.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,633 shares during the quarter. Encompass Health accounts for 0.4% of AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Encompass Health by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $495,578.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,129.56. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Encompass Health stock opened at $99.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $74.27 and a 52-week high of $104.55.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 17.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 15.25%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

