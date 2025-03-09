Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.92 and traded as low as $6.95. Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 332,694 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $154.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.11. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.57% and a negative return on equity of 75.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $256,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,370.22. This trade represents a 5.61 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4,933.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 19,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Valence8 US LP acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.