Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Has $890,000 Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV owned about 0.13% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 60,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TCHP opened at $39.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.35. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $44.32.

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

