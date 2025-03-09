Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 20,760 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of ELAN opened at $11.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ELAN. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELAN

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.