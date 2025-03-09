Efficient Advisors LLC Purchases 608 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Efficient Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 26,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA opened at $84.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $84.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

