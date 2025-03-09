Efficient Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Efficient Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1,967.4% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 863,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,482,000 after acquiring an additional 822,039 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,255,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 653.1% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 119,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 254.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 126,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 90,636 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 462.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 76,831 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $32.73 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The company has a market cap of $648.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.29.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

