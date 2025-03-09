Efficient Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Efficient Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,090 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises about 0.9% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $14,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIHP. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,007.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 589.7% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.53. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.95.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

