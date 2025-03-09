Efficient Advisors LLC Has $53.66 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Efficient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 934,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,068 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Efficient Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $53,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU opened at $62.41 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average is $60.23. The stock has a market cap of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.