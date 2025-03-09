Efficient Advisors LLC Buys 36,042 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,042 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises 2.5% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $39,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3,430.3% during the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 81.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPL stock opened at $74.65 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $79.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.80 and its 200 day moving average is $74.53. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.79.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

