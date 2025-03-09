Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $42,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $48,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Argus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin O’byrne bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $522,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,860. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE:IFF opened at $82.60 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $106.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.21%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

