Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.5% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

BRO stock opened at $118.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.33 and a 1-year high of $120.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.61.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

