easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and traded as low as $6.38. easyJet shares last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 2,302 shares trading hands.

easyJet Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

