easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and traded as low as $6.38. easyJet shares last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 2,302 shares trading hands.
easyJet Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60.
About easyJet
easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than easyJet
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.