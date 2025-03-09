easyJet (LON:EZJ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 516.92 ($6.68) and traded as high as GBX 519.63 ($6.71). easyJet shares last traded at GBX 504.60 ($6.52), with a volume of 5,638,602 shares changing hands.

easyJet Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 510.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 517.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.33. The firm has a market cap of £3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.49.

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a GBX 12.10 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from easyJet’s previous dividend of $4.50. easyJet’s payout ratio is currently 10.09%.

Insider Activity

About easyJet

In related news, insider Kenton Jarvis sold 34,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 568 ($7.34), for a total transaction of £196,187.20 ($253,504.59). Also, insider Julie Chakraverty acquired 20,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.43) per share, for a total transaction of £100,013.34 ($129,232.90). Insiders have bought 20,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,046,374 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

We are a low-cost, European, point-to-point airline. We use our cost advantage, operational efficiency and leading positions in primary airports to deliver low fares for our customers – making great value travel accessible for everyone. We aim to provide simple, convenient travel and holidays at a competitive price with outstanding customer service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.