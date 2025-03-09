E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $273,000 Investment in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 31.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 101.7% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 14,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,683 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 191.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of CLDX opened at $20.67 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,544.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLDX

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.