E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 141,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 259.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RARE shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 6,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $253,778.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,166,519.80. The trade was a 2.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 11,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $495,231.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,183,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,229,686.55. This trade represents a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,858 shares of company stock valued at $6,093,035 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.69. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $60.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.23 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 101.60% and a negative return on equity of 193.80%. Analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

