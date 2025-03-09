E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 718 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in ResMed by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,261,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,528,590,000 after buying an additional 116,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 10.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $939,114,000 after buying an additional 380,383 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,861,000 after buying an additional 32,973 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 742,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,237,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,973,000 after buying an additional 250,746 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.82.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $484,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,695,249.98. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $2,145,200.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,265. This trade represents a 48.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,646 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $232.40 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.19 and a fifty-two week high of $263.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.93.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 25.03%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Further Reading

