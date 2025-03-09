Dundas Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Dundas Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,081,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,301,000. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises about 4.3% of Dundas Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dundas Partners LLP owned approximately 1.64% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSGX opened at $61.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.15.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

