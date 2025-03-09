Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,315,000. Carrera Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.1% during the third quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $4,066,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $803,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE CL opened at $96.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.17.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

