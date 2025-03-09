Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,043 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBEU. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 2,588.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Stock Performance

BATS BBEU opened at $64.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.44.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

