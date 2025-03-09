Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,293 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 292.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 760,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,411,000 after acquiring an additional 566,992 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,138,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,413,000 after acquiring an additional 373,000 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6,610.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,962,000 after acquiring an additional 337,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,735,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,841,000 after acquiring an additional 244,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,778,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $70.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.04. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $73.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.67.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

