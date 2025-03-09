Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $1,113,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 73,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.0 %

NVO opened at $87.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.07. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $77.82 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $391.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7874 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

