Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 248 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TM. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 58,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $5,179,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:TM opened at $190.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.48. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $159.04 and a 12 month high of $255.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $256.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

TM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

