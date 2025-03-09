DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,094,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 88,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Down 1.1 %

DASH stock opened at $178.08 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $215.24. The company has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 659.56 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on DoorDash from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on DoorDash from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on DoorDash from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DoorDash from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.52.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 108,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total value of $19,363,261.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,110. This represents a 98.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.66, for a total value of $8,833,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,652.16. This represents a 75.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 572,062 shares of company stock worth $101,051,440. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

