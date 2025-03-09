DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of DoorDash worth $44,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,186 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 14.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,533,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,766,000 after purchasing an additional 700,465 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in DoorDash by 5,396.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 663,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,716,000 after purchasing an additional 651,525 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 15.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,800,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,135,000 after purchasing an additional 501,905 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,746,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,701,000 after purchasing an additional 476,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $178.08 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $215.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a PE ratio of 659.56 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.64.

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 8,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $1,651,200.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,208.90. This represents a 7.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.66, for a total transaction of $8,833,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,652.16. This represents a 75.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 572,062 shares of company stock valued at $101,051,440. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DASH. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $165.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on DoorDash from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DoorDash from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.52.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

