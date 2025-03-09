Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and traded as low as $1.90. Diversified Royalty shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 13,400 shares.
Diversified Royalty Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $325.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Diversified Royalty Company Profile
Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.
