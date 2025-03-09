Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) is Retirement Solution LLC’s Largest Position

Retirement Solution LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,665,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,628 shares during the period. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for 56.2% of Retirement Solution LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Retirement Solution LLC owned about 20.31% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $214,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 141.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 27,264 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 69,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.10. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $39.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.02.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

