Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 930.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,449 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.28% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

DFAR stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

