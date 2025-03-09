Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP) Shares Sold by Retirement Solution LLC

Retirement Solution LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF comprises 1.4% of Retirement Solution LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Retirement Solution LLC owned approximately 3.00% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 232,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 225,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 194,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 20,870 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 156,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 27,533 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 130,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DEHP stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $28.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $224.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

