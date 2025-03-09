Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Acquired by Lifeworks Advisors LLC

Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,944,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,595 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,759,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,066 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $21,326,000. Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,169,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,820,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,194,000 after buying an additional 351,669 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.19.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

