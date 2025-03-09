DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

DBVT stock opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $9.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DBV Technologies stock. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of DBV Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

