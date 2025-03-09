Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Bought by Barings LLC

Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 98.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,260 shares during the period. Barings LLC owned about 0.09% of Darling Ingredients worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 596,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,070,000 after acquiring an additional 18,005 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $496,000. Inceptionr LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,893 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $13,769,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $343,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.42. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.87 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

