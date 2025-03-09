Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,109 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 54,215 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $2,317,691.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 374,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,994,228.50. The trade was a 12.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 50,309 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $2,150,709.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,064,822.25. The trade was a 23.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,014 shares of company stock valued at $12,782,849 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VKTX
Viking Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ VKTX opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.96. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $89.10.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Viking Therapeutics Profile
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Viking Therapeutics
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.