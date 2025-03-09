Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $977,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $174.45 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $154.12 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.72 and its 200-day moving average is $174.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

