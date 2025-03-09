Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $615,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 239,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $101.49 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $93.89 and a 12-month high of $119.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.90.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.