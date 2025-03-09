Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 7,660 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Veeco Instruments worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 272 Capital LP acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 721.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 5,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on VECO shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Shares of VECO stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $61,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,455.42. This represents a 3.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

