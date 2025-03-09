Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 599 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Avery Dennison by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Avery Dennison by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 10,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Avery Dennison stock opened at $183.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.11 and its 200 day moving average is $200.82. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $178.72 and a twelve month high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 33.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total transaction of $1,502,180.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 316,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,891,897. This trade represents a 2.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $226.00 target price on Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 target price on Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $238.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 target price (down previously from $218.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVY

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.