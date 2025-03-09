DA Davidson Issues Pessimistic Forecast for THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Stock Price

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.76% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on THOR Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

THO stock opened at $85.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.82. THOR Industries has a 1 year low of $78.88 and a 1 year high of $118.85.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in THOR Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

