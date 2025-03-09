Cynthia J. Warner Buys 700 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stock

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) Director Cynthia J. Warner purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.65 per share, with a total value of $49,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,759 shares in the company, valued at $618,823.35. The trade was a 8.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sempra Trading Down 0.6 %

Sempra stock opened at $69.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.42. The company has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76. Sempra has a 52-week low of $64.89 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sempra from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded Sempra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sempra from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 265.2% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

